Okey Sampson, Aba

Ex-president, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chidi Ajaegbu, has dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on allegations that the leadership was destroying the party.

Ajaegbu, who was Abia Central District APGA senatorial candidate in 2019 election, said at a press conference in Aba that he joined politics because he wanted to work towards the growth and prosperity of Abia.

Ajaegbu, however, lamented that APGA had been hijacked by some persons he considered enemies of the party.

“I made it clear that if the leadership under Victor Oye was not shown the door, I would leave the party. I have waited this long because I did not want my exit to be misconstrued,” Ajaegbu said.

He alleged that Chikwe Udensi and Ahamdi Nweke were strengthened by Victor Oye to destabilise the party and ensure it went into the last election weakened, thus playing out the script of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said he was not only quitting APGA,but partisan politics to concentrate on his foundation to better the lots of Abian.