Former inspector general of police, Solomon Arase, has described Owan West Youth Foundation (OWYF) as a unique one that will engage the youths of the council and give them a prosperous future.

The former police chief, who spoke shortly after the official launch of the foundation in Sabongida-Ora, commended the Owan West council Chairman, Frank Ilaboya, on his administration’s attention to youth empowerment programmes since he mounted the saddle.

“Ilaboya’s youth-driven initiative is second to none. I am very impressed with what is happening in Owan West and as one of the trustees of the foundation, I will do everything possible to assist and encourage the scheme to succeed.

“We need initiatives like this to keep our youths positively engaged. The reality of the moment, especially with the current economic situation, is a big indication that it cannot be business as usual.

“That is why people like us are excited when we see programmes of this nature,” he said.