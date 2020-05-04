The family and close friends of former Inspector-General of Police, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, have donated 4,000 face masks to the police, as part of their contribution to the fight against coronavirus.

Presenting the kits on behalf of the Okiro family and friends at the Police Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, a close friend of the family, Mr. Onyeka Ogbatu, said the facial masks were donated in collaboration with the Spanish Kingdom Apartments and Suites.

Ogbatu stated that the gesture was aimed at boosting the morale of the officers and men of the police across the country in the fight against community spread of the pandemic.

He noted that it was part of their humble contribution to the police to boost the morale of the officers and men and to protect them against coronavirus.

Ogbatu said: “The police remain very vital to the nation at this point as one of the few government agencies involved in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, as well as maintaining security of lives and property of the citizens.”

Receiving the face masks on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, thanked the Okiro family and the friends for identifying with the police at this period.

Mukan promised to ensure that the IGP is notified of the donation.

He stated that items would be judiciously utilized, especially by deploying them to the officers and men at the interstate border posts across the country.