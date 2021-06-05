From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former Commissioner for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Pension in Imo State, Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, has given a nod to the federal government for suspending indefinitely the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to Sunday Sun in Abuja, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, said the ban was necessary as a result of the indiscriminate use of the platform by those who posed a threat to Nigeria’s unity and corporate existence.

The South-East Coordinator for Yarima Support Organization (YSO) said: ‘The Federal Government should be commended and not vilified for taking a wise decision by suspending the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

‘It is regrettable that Twitter availed its platform to those who spewed messages of hate, which was capable of disintegrating the country.

‘And no government will watch and allow those who fan the embers of discord to continue to use their platforms that aid the dissemination of hate and divisive messages.’

Ajumbe further knocked Twitter for deleting the tweets of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that what the President merely did was to express his views on rising insecurity in the country, and proffered ways of tackling it.

‘The President’s comments were not genocidal or targeted against any tribe. He simply said he was going to deal head-on, the alarming rate of insecurity across the country,’ Ajumbe added.

Prof Ajumbe added that it was wrong for the microblogging and social networking service to delete the President’s post, which he said, was totally twisted out of context to be in line with the divisive tendencies of those against the unity of the country.