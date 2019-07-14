George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The management of Kingseoul International Limited, former managers of Imo Concorde Hotel, Owerri, have allegedly accused Governor Emeka Ihedoha of breach of the contract it signed with the immediate past government of Rochas Okorocha.

This is even as the company has also alleged that members of the Interim Management Committee set up by the state governor had stormed the hotel at about 9 pm with security agents to demand an immediate handover from the management.

They said that the action of members Interim Management Committee had caused panic amongst guests and customers at the hotel.

The media officer of the former management, Mrs. Ifeoma Nwaigbo, who addressed journalists on the situation, recounted that the customers were stranded as a result to the alleged ill-treatment meted out to them by overzealous Ihedioha’s new management committee.

Mrs. Nwaigbo regretted that the governor had refused to adhere to terms and conditions in the concession agreement which was entered into by the company and immediate past administration.

She stated that the governor should note that government is a continuum urging him to consider what will happen to his legacy after his reign as Imo State governor.

She urged the governor to allow the concessionaire to continue his business according to the terms of the agreement so as to safeguard the image of the state.

Nwaigbo further disclosed that since Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s assumption of office that he never called for a meeting so as to ascertain what was on the ground before taking any decision on the hotel.

According to her, all the attempts made by the investors to see him had proved abortive as his protocol officers had continued to block them from having an audience with them.

“This is not in the best interest of the people,” she said.

But when contacted, Chibuike Onyeukwu, Chief Press Secretary to Imo State governor, dismissed the alleged breached of contract, saying that there was no evidence or document to show that the sacked managers of the Concorde Hotel had a valid contractual agreement with the state government and that possibly what they had was a personal agreement with the immediate past administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Mr. Onyeukwu also said that if indeed that managers had a valid contract that all they needed to do was meet the Interim Management Committee to state their claims.

“There is nothing like a breach of contract because there was none in the first place and what they possibly had was a personal agreement with former Governor Rochas Okorocha because there is no evidence that any revenue has accrued to the state government from Concorde Hotel and the place is virtually dead.”