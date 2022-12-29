From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
Ex-Deputy Governor of Imo Prince Eze Madumere has regretted the passage of President-General Ohanaeze NDIGBO World-wide, Prof George Obiozor, describing it as a colossal loss.
Prince Madumere spoke through his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Uche Onwuchekwa.
He said: “I received the news of his unfortunate passing with a rude shock. Prof Obiozor had a way around difficult situations as always wittingly had what to say even in the face of grievous challenges.
“We had the glory of having him emerge as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide less than one year ago. Unfortunately, he exited at a time his wit, wisdom and experience would have been needed most.
“He was a man who sold Nigeria at the highest level as a diplomat and he remained patriotic till the end.
“I console his family, our dear State and the Federal Government.
“I pray God for the repose of his soul,” he said.
