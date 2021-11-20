From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The father of the former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere and traditional ruer of Ezi – Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government area of Imo State has been kidnapped.

The 89 year monarch was reportedly abducted by some hoodlums around Iho Community in Ikeduru local government area of the State after sporadic shootings on Friday, November 19, 2021 at about 10 am.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The unfortunate incident has generated a lot of anxiety in the two neighbouring local governments of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru.

His son, Prince Madumere, the former Deputy Governor of the state, when contacted confirmed the incident and also disclosed that his father’s abductors have contacted the family.

HRH, Eze Madumere was a renowned businessman, contractor and a member of Nigerian Independence Choir.

Meanwhile the Police Command and other security agencies are already in the know as the family said the police have been properly informed of the situation

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .