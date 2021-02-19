From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former Imo State Governor, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, has denied defecting to the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) or any other political party for that matter.

Ohakim has however expressed his appreciation to his friends and political associates who have called to find out the true position of things.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Austine Otuokere, the former governor called on his teaming supporters to disregard the rumours about his purported decampment to the APC.

The statement reads; “His Excellency, Dr. Ikedi been inundated by calls and inquiries from friends, political associates and family members over his purported decampment to the All Peoples Congress, APC.

His Excellency, however, wishes to state, quite unequivocally, that he is yet to decamp to the APC or any other political party for that matter.

His Excellency takes full cognizance of the fact that the current political atmosphere in the country gives room for speculations but camp changing by a person of his caliber and pedigree is not something he could smuggle into the internet.

While Dr. Ohakim is also aware of the sweeping enthusiasm of Nigerians across the different states of the federation to join the ruling party, any moves by him in a similar direction must be in the full glare of all Nigerians and with the full participation of members of his political family, thus offering a photo opportunity for a reliable communication of his current political preferences.

Dr. Ohakim, therefore, wishes to seize this opportunity to enjoin his political associates, supporters and numerous admirers alike to disregard this rumour and await any further possible directives and communication from him.