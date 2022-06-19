From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

An ex inmate of the infamous jailbreak in Imo State,Justice Anukam has stabbed a pregnant woman to death in Umuejechi, Nekede,Owerri Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday.

Eye witness who disclosed the incident to Daily Sun said the suspect who was among the escapee of the Imo Correctional Centre last year forecefully demanded money from the victim at a bus stop where she was waiting for a cab.

When she refused to succumb to his demamd,he was said to have brought out a knife and stabbed her,resulting to her bleeding to death before rescue could come her way.

The identify of the victim was yet to be identified as at the time of this report, but sources at the scene said the victim was a tenant in the area but an indigene of Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo.

Another eye witness, Mr Kelechi Osuagwu said the suspect since his escape from prison in April 2021 has been terrorising residents of the area.

He said ” The victim was a pregnant woman who came out at the popular Ama-Ato junction, while going to church,the suspect accosted her and demanded money from her when she refused, he stabbed her with a sharp knife and ran away while the pregnant woman bled to death”.

Another source who pleaded anonymity said youths of the area gave him a hot chase and apprehended him after several attempt to stab them.

Meanwhile, it took the intervention of police officers from the Ihiagwa Police Division to save the suspect from being lynched after he was caught and handed to vigilantes of the community.