From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

An ex-inmate of the infamous jailbreak in Imo State, Justice Anukam, has stabbed a pregnant woman to death in Umuejechi, Nekede, Owerri Local Government Area of Imo State yesterday.

A witness, who disclosed the incident to Daily Sun, said the suspect, who was among the escapees of the Imo Correctional Centre last year, forcefully demanded money from the victim at a bus stop, where she was waiting for a cab.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

When she refused to succumb to his demand, he was said to have brought out a knife and stabbed her, resulting in her bleeding to death before rescue could come her way.

The identity of the victim was yet to be identified as at the time of this report, but sources at the scene said the victim was a tenant in the area, but an indigene of Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo.

Another witness, Mr Kelechi Osuagwu, said the suspect, since his escape from prison in April 2021 has been terrorising residents of the area. He said: “The victim was a pregnant woman who came out at the popular Ama-Ato junction, while going to church, the suspect accosted her and demanded money from her when she refused, he stabbed her with a sharp knife and ran away while the pregnant woman bled to death.”

Another source, who pleaded anonymity, said youths of the area gave him a hot chase and apprehended him after several attempts to stab them.

Meanwhile, it took the intervention of police officers from the Ihiagwa Police Division to save the suspect from being lynched after he was caught and handed to vigilantes of the community.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .