Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Goodluck Opiah, has thrown his weight behind the recent call for probe of the former deputy governor, Gerald Ironna.

Ironna headed the state Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) during the short-lived tenure of former governor Emeka Ihedioha

Although, Opiah alleged that the commission started witnessing misappropriation of funds in 2011, but noted that it became worst during the tenure of Ihedioha who appointed his former deputy to head the place.

“I want you to know that ISOPADEC is my brain child. It is my creation to have that commission. I thought out all the letters in the bill in 2006, and sought the support of my colleagues with the members of the House under the leadership of Kelechi Nwagwu.

“After a very stiff opposition from the government, it was passed a day before former Governor Achike Udenwa hand over office in May 2007.

“Things started getting bad from 2011, and during the time of Ironna, as the deputy governor, there is nothing to show from ISOPADEC, it became a conduit pipe for looting. It became a place to enrich themselves, their cronies and families.

“Leaving no form of development for the oil producing community. I think it is most unfortunate. So, any call for probe is in the right direction, any call for investigation to what happen to the funds of ISOPADEC, is in the right direction.

“I strongly lend my support to the call for the probe with a view to repositioning that commission to achieve the purpose for which it was created,” Opiah said.

Also, General Manager of Adapalm plantation, Goddy Obodo, said he support the call for the ISOPADEC funds’ probe, but added that it should be extended to former governor Rochas Okorocha’s tenure.

“It will enable the government to unveil more things that happened that time and know how to manage the whole funds.” Obodo said.