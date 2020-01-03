Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, yesterday lost one of its founding member , Godfrey Dikeocha, a former Speaker of the House of Assembly to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Dikeocha announced his defection before APC stakeholders from Owerri zone who visited him in Ndigbo Uvuru in Aboh Mbaise Council Area pleading that he joins the party.

The former speaker while accepting their plea to join the APC, said he took the the decision having been disastisfied with the money politics introduced into PDP. He described PDP as a party of moneybags where decisions and policies are influenced by how much fund a member contributes.

“The centre can no longer hold, I have been a PDP member from 1999 till my defection; when everybody deserted the party, I continued. Today I have come to realise that no matter what you do, if you do not have money, nobody will recognise you,” Dikeocha said.

Dikeocha said the policies of the party and the actions of President Muhammodu Buhari endeared him to the APC. “I believe in the anti- corruption policies of Mr President and also I have seen that he has started doing something for southeast , PDP orchestrated the second Niger bridge that never took off.

“Look at the Akanu Ibiam airport , we had ministers and other prominent leaders then from PDP and non of them could do something about the airport until president Buhari came on board, I can tell you that I am moved by his policies”. Dikeocha stated.