Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Goodluck Opiah has thrown his weight behind the recent call for probe on the former deputy governor of the State, Gerald Ironna who headed the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) during the shortlived tenure of Emeka Ihedioha

Although Opiah alleged that the commission started witnessing misappropriation of funds in 2011, but noted that it became worst during the tenure of Ihedioha who appointed his former deputy to head the place.

According to Opiah “I want you to know that ISOPADEC is my brain child. It is my own creation to have that commission. Thought out all the letters in the bill in 2006, and sought the support of my colleagues with the members of the House under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Kelechi Nwagwu.

“After a very stiff opposition from the government it was passed a day before Governor Achike Udenwa hand over office in May, 2007. Opiah explained.

He continued “Things started getting bad from 2011, and during the time of Gerald Irona, as the Deputy governor, there is nothing to show from ISOPADEC, it became a conduit pipe for looting. It became a place to enrich themselves cronies and families.

“Leaving no form of development for the oil producing community. I think it is most unfortunate. So any call for probe is in the right direction , any call for investigation to what happen to the funds of ISOPADEC, is in the right direction.

” I strongly lend my support to the call for the probe with a view to repositioning that commission so as to achieve the purpose for which it was created.”

Also, speaking ,General Manager of Adapalm plantation, Goddy Esom Obodo, said that he support the call for the probe ISOPADEC funds, but added that it should also be extended to former governor Rochas Okorocha’s tenure.

According to Obodo ” it will enable the government to unveil more things that happened that time and know how to managed the whole funds.” Obodo said.