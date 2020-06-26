George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Immediate past Secretary to the Imo state government, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha has attributed the rapid spread and astronomical rise of Covid19 cases in the State to government insensitivity and complacent attitude and leadership failure of the State Governor.

This is just as he tasked the state Government to open more testing centres in the State and to encourage the people to go for test, if Government is really sincere on the fight against Covid19 in the State.

The former Federal Legislator and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party who stated this on Friday , noted that the increase in the recorded cases of the Covid 19 pandemic in the state has not only become frightening ,but that it is an evidence and a pointer to the unpreparedness of the current administration.

According to him, ” There is no doubt that the unabated spread of the virus has brought into focus the gaping puncture in the Government strategy for the fight against the spread of the pandemic. This is indeed an evidence and a clear pointer to the lack of preparedness and failure of the present government in protecting Imolites from the viral pandemic.

He added, ” at the midst of this ravaging scourge, every responsive government in the world is on its heel in formulating a streamlined policy direction and integrated action plan for the containment of the Covid19 pandemic, but unfortunately, the present administration in the state has remained in the threshold of perplexity, mushrooming and wallowing in a moonlight tale without any concerted effort or intensified action of curbing and preventing the spread of the virus which is increasing in astronomical progression in the state”.

Onyeaguocha insisted that ” it is only an irresponsive government with a predisposition to nonchalance and complacency could fold its hands watching its citizens dying as a result of the novel zoonotic Coronavirus.

Despite the available stimulus support package for the fight against the deadly virus, Imo State is still recording new cases on daily basis. This is very worrisome.”

However, he called on the present government to endeavor to put strong measures in place to contain the rapid spread of the virus in the state.