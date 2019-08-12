Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former governor of Kaduna State, and chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has said that it is a welcome development to receive former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega to the party.

Jega had a fortnight ago announced his membership as well as committee chairmanship position of PRP in order to strengthen the party ahead of future general elections.

However, Musa quickly added that the former INEC boss should not forget in a hurry that the PRP he is romancing now, he once deregistered, thereby forcing the party to seek legal action.

The former Kaduna State governor fielded questions from journalists who paid him Sallah homage in his residence on Monday.

Balarabe Musa had about two years ago, relinquished the national chairmanship position of the party on health ground and settled for BOT position.

He said although the party membership and reorganisation was thrown open sometime ago to attract a national outlook, he only learnt of Jega’s entry into the party on the pages of newspapers.

BOT chair said; “We have to exercise care and caution because who is Prof. Attahiru Jega? Prof.Jega was the INEC chairman, and under his chairmanship, PRP was deregistered. It became a big struggle for us.

“We approached the court, and the court restated the party. But we have to sue the INEC chairman for contempt of court because when the court gave the judgement that our party should be restated, he refused to give us the recognition.

“The same person is coming to the party he once deregistered. He is welcome because we cannot reject him and since our party is a public property and open to everyone, he is welcome.”

However, Balarabe Musa admitted that the national chairman of the party, Alhaji Falalu Bello, told him about three months ago of Jega’s interest to join the socialist- oriented political party.