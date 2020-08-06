The new Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, in Akwa Ibom State, Sir Charles Udoh has assured staff of the ministry that he will work assiduously to consolidate on the gains of ministry in line with the Completion Agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Speaking at a brief handing over ceremony which took place at the conference room of the ministry, Udoh lauded his predecessor, Dr. Ekong Sampson for his giant strides while in office, especially the implementation of the environmental masterplan and political mentorship, describing him as an asset to the state.

Udoh who sued for cooperation described himself as a ‘captain of the ship’ who is only on a mission to contribute to the progress of the state and called on all hands to be on deck to drive the completion agenda of Governor Emmanuel successfully.

“I am not here to build a name for myself, but to move the state forward and I implore that we work together to achieve this.” Sampson who thanked staff of the ministry for their cooperation throughout his tenure, poured encomiums on the new Commissioner, describing him as a man who has a depth for content development in his schedules and sued for a higher level of cooperation and support to the new helmsman.

Dr. Sampson reiterated the need to keep a high environmental hygiene in line with the COVID-19 realities and emphasized on the mantra of the ministry which is the “Health of the Earth.”