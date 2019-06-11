The former Director-General, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Prof. Moses Adeyemi, is dead.

The deceased’s cousin, Mr Sina Ogunbambo, made the disclosure in a statement he released to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said Adeyemi was an erudite insurance practitioner and lawyer until he died on June 10.

It said the ex-NIA director-general died at the Eko Hospital, Lagos, aged 77, after a brief illness.

‘‘Adeyemi was the former Legal Adviser of National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON) and visiting Professor of Insurance, University of Gambia.

“The erudite practitioner was an alumnus of the University of Lagos, and a pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, Ebute Meta, Lagos,” he said.

He said Adeyemi would be buried on July 12, at his residence in Okun–Owa, Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun.

(NAN)

