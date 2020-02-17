Ex- international, Sam Elijah and coaches Bashiru Hassan, Akinola Olatunji and Babangida Issa have commended organisers of the 37th edition of the annual YSFON U-16 Boys Ramat Cup presently going on at the Mahaha play Field, Kano State; saying that the competition has lived up to expectation.

Elijah, a member of Saudi 1989 U-20 World Cup team and presently YSFON Kwara State Academicals Team Director noted that as a product of youth tournament, he was happy that Kano State Government has been consistent in sponsoring the championship for the past 10 years, noting that the tournament had helped in taking youths away from crime and social vices and should be sustained

Elijah, while advising the players to maintain their level of discipline throughout the duration of the weeklong championship promised that his state would improve on their third position in 2018 and emerge winner of the tournament this year.

In his own remark, Akinola Olatunji, the leader of Oyo State team noted that the tournament is very encouraging with an appeal to the sponsors not to relent with the good work they are doing in grassroots sports development through Ramat Cup.

Bashru Hassan of Sokoto State also Zonal Secretary North West also joined his other colleagues to praise the turn out of teams at this year’s tournament, noting that the standard and games quality of the teams had improved tremendously compare to year past.