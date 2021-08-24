By Monica Iheakam

A former Nigerian junior international, Ike Udeh has joined the league of ex footballers with an autobiography to their credit.

Ike popularly called ‘Ayaya Potentional’ during his playing career said the book titled; “I Chose America” is a chronicle of the circumstances and processes that led to his moving to the United States of America at the age of 19, despite an invitation and visa to play professional football for a top Belgium side.

According to the ex-Nigerian Under–20 player, the offer to play in Belgium was so tempting considering the immediate huge financial benefits attached.

“Winning the then prestigious ‘Bournvita Highest Goal Scorer Award’ for the 1991 Div 2 League with 17 goals attracted many European clubs fighting to sign me but coincidentally I also got an invitation to school and play in the US,” Ayaya began.

“The book is a story of faith in God, vision, focus, hard work, service to humanity, family, love, opportunities and overcoming setbacks and I want people, especially the younger ones to learn that the decisions they make today will shape their tomorrow’’.

Meanwhile, the former NITEL Vasco Dagama star has floated a foundation known as Ike Udeh Foundation with the aim of creating opportunities and empowering young boys and girls in Nigeria through education, sports and capacity building.