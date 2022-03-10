From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The only surviving daughter of the immediate past Iyalode of Ibadanland, the late Alhaja Aminat Abiodun, Fatimah, was assassinated by gunmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday.

The ex-Iyalode, who died in 2018 at the age of 93, represented the women in the Olubadan-in-Council from 2007 to 2018. The 13-member council comprises 11 ‘High Chiefs’ of Ibadanland, the Iyalode and the Olubadan as the head. The former Iyalode was preceded by Wuraola Akintola, and was succeeded by the incumbent Iyalode, Chief (Mrs) Theresa Oyekanmi.

As gathered, Fatimah was said to have been shot several times, especially on the head, by the assassins that stormed her residence at Bashorun in the Bodija area of the city. They reportedly left after ensuring that she was dead and did not take away anything from the house.

A family source, who preferred anonymity, told journalists: “Our sister, the daughter of the late Iyalode Abiodun, was assassinated in the Basorun, Bodija area of Ibadan. It was an unprovoked attack in her house, given that Fatimah was a peace loving person. Information I have revealed that she was shot several times by the gunmen.

“Her influence had grown over the years and she used everything she had to promote humanity. This is a big loss to the family.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, was contacted to confirm the assassination and he simply responded through a text message by saying: “Updates would be provided in due course, please.”