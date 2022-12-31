From Fred Itua, Abuja

The woes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State have worsened as a former deputy governor of the State, Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel, resigned his membership of the party to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was received by former Jigawa State governor, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, Jigawa State PDP Chairman, Ali Idris Diginsa, and the party governorship candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido, Dr Babandi Ibrahim, among others.

Jigawa State PDP chairman, Ali Dinginsa who confirmed the development was present at the meeting.

Gumel who was one of the 2023 APC aspirants for governorship primaries lost out in circumstances that have divided the party further with many still bearing grudges against the Governor for imposing his Deputy as the guber candidate of the party

Gumel announced his resignation in a letter dated 30th December 2022 addressed to the Galangamawa Ward APC Chairman in Gumel Local Government Area.

The letter reads in part: “With all sense of respect and regards as a chairman, your person and your party to notify you of my resignation from All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I’m constrained to take this decision due to the obvious intra-party conflict, disunity and lack of commitment and confidence on the party stalwarts towards the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections,” he had announced.

Gumel assured APC of his continued consultation with the party stakeholders for any future plans, he wished all the party members well in their present and future engagements.

He served as commissioner of finance during the administration of former Governor Ibrahim Saminu Turaki. He also served as Deputy Governor under former Governor Sule Lamido on the platform of the PDP.

He had dumped the PDP a few months before the 2015 general elections for the APC.