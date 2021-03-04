A former director of Communications under President Goodluck Jonathan, Jackson Ude, has granted scholarship worth N8 million to eight undergraduates in Nkporo, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

Ude also promised to give another N8 million scholarship at the end of 2021.

He said the eight students were selected based on academic excellence and hardship.

Speaking to journalists recently, Ude, a US-based Nigerian-American, said next batch of the scholarship would come under Mary and Ude-Jack Foundation, a foundation he is setting up in remembrance of his late parents.

Ude said his parents were so much in love with education but never had an opportunity to acquire formal education due to financial difficulty.

“My parents loved education, but they never acquired the formal education because they were poor and did not have any support to do that,” he said.

According to Ude, the scholarship would go a long way in assisting beneficiaries who are mostly from less privileged background to continue in their studies without worries of how to pay school fees, buy books and feed.