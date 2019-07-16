Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has lost his father.

The deceased, Alhaji Muhammad Na’iya Makarfi, who held the traditional title of Majidadin Zazzau died today in Makarfi town of Kaduna State at the age of 99.

He was buried today according to Islamic injunctions.

This was contained in a statement by Senator Makarfi’s personal aide, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo.

According to the statement, “the death has occurred of Alhaji Muhammad Na’iya Makarfi. The deceased who also held the traditional title of Majidadin Zazzau, died today in Makarfi town of Kaduna at the age of 99.

“He is survived by two wives, many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Among his children is Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, one-time governor of Kaduna State and former Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party.

“He has been buried according to Islamic injunctions.”