Godwin Tsa Abuja

Former Kano State Attorney General and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Aliyu Umar who prosecuted the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen is dead.

Umar, 68 who died on Friday at his residence in Kano after a protracted illness has since been buried in accordance with Muslim rites.

According to Baba Jibo, the Public Relations Officer of Kano State High Court, confirmed the death said: “Umar died at about 4 am.

“He has been buried according to Islamic rites on Friday morning at his home in Farm Centre area of Kano.”

Also, a family member of the deceased, Muhammed Kawule, said Umar died of lungs cancer.

Before his death, Umar served in various capacities with the Kano State Ministry of Justice and retired as a Director of Public Prosecution.

Umar ventured into private legal practice as a Principal Partner with A.A. Umar (SAN) and Co.

He served as a Commissioner for Justice and Kano State Attorney General for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2011.

He also became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2013.

Umar took a lead in the Pfizer-Nigeria drug suit, which yielded a positive outcome for Pfizer clinical test victims in the state.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal had convicted the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen of breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

Reading the lead judgment, the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, ordered the immediate removal of Onnoghen, 68, from office as the CJN.

The Tribunal also stripped him of all offices earlier occupied, such as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council and also the chairmanship of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

The tribunal also ordered the forfeiture of the five accounts which defendant failed to declare as part of his assets.

The tribunal also ordered the forfeiture of the money in the five accounts which Onnoghen failed to declare to the Federal Government.

Three punishments were imposed on him as the sentence for his offences as charged.

Reading the judgment of the three-man bench, its chairman, Danladi Umar, also ordered the forfeiture of the funds in the five bank accounts which the defendant was said to have failed to declare as part of his assets in breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

Onnoghen was convicted on the six counts preferred against him.

Specifically, the Federal Government, acting through the Code of Conduct Bureau, had, in the charges filed on January 11, accused Onnoghen in the first count of failure to declare his assets to the bureau between June 2005 and December 14, 2016.