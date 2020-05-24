Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The immediate past chairman of the Kano State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Ransom Bello, has applauded the decision of Kano State government to reopen places of worship in the state, weeks after they were shut down following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Recall that the decision to reopen the facilities has been a subject of controversies involving some medical experts and clerics in Nigeria .

Speaking to journalists at his church, Calvary Life Assembly on Sunday, Bishop Bello asserted that it was a welcome development to open up places of worship to worshipers of the two religions on Fridays and Sundays.

While recalling his conversation with the governor, during a recent visit of the leadership of the Christian community to Government House, he said that Ganduje’s strong faith in prayers as a further solution to COVID 19 was also commendable

“I do also believe that prayers can work. That is why we are here in the church today praying and appealing to God to intervene,” he stated.

He stressed that the congregation was complaint to COVID-19 protocols, adding that the worshippers kept social distance, wore their their face masks, in addition to the fact that they were given soaps and hand sanitizers at the entrance point.

Bishop Bello was confident that though the scourge may last a while, its end will soon come.

He added: “You know that we are approaching the end time. The Bible says that things will be happening; things like pestilence. This is part of the signs of the end time. So, I am not surprise with what is happening.

“At the same time, God has promised that there will be rapture before time. So, these are events that must surely come to pass,” he said.