From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, yesterday, raised the alarm that Nigeria “is living on extra time” tasking citizens to brace up for tougher times in the years ahead.

Sanusi, a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and leader of the Khalifa of Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria, stated this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at a reception for him as part of activities marking the 80th birthday of Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi.

He said Nigeria would face more difficult times in 2023 and called on Nigerians to be ready to take tougher decisions in the interest of the country.

He also warned presidential aspirants to be prepared for the onerous task of rescuing a country that is at the precipice.

“To be honest, we are living on extra time. In 2015, we were in a deep hole. In 2023, we will be in an even much deeper hole than in 2015.

“The challenges facing all those people who are struggling to be president, I hope they understand that the problems that they are going to face are multiples of the problems that were faced in 2015, and all of us have to be ready for difficult decisions; and if they are taken, we are all going to pay for it.

“But the solution is not for all of us to jump into politics; this country needs good politicians. It needs Imams and Pastors and Bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (politicians) of the fear of God. It needs technocrats who are going to critique their policies; it needs traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people; everyone has a role to play and we should try to play that role to the best of our ability.”

Sanusi also denied eyeing presidency seat in 2023, saying he’s contented being spiritual leader of the Tijaniyyah.

He noted that he had served in various capacities both in past and present, declaring “I will forever be grateful to Allah”.

“I think the most important thing is that we should continue to pray for our country that whoever emerges as president, governors, senators, members of the House, leadership at all levels that we get good leaders.

“And I think that we should also remind ourselves as Muslims and as citizens that we owe it to ourselves because we know that this country deserves better than we have been giving ourselves.

“Allah commands you that you place trust only in the hands of those who are capable of handling that trust. If you choose somebody who is incompetent to lead you, if you choose somebody who is weak to lead you, if you choose someone who is dishonest to lead you, you can only blame yourself because Allah says you should only give that trust and He also explains to us what it means to be capable of holding that trust,” he said.