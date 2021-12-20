From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Immediate younger brother to former Kano State Governor Sen. Engr. (Dr.) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Comrade Inuwa Musa is dead.

He died at the age of 64 in the early hours of Monday 20th December, 2021 after a protracted illness at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital

The deceased was a retired civil servant and an Agricultural Engineer who was trained in Ibadan and United States and who had worked with Afforestation Project in Kano for many years.

Comrade Inuwa Kwankwaso is survived by his wife, two daughters Barr. Nafisa Inuwa and Zainab Inuwa and many relatives.

He will be buried according to Islamic rites at his country family home in Kwankwaso village, Madobi Local Government area of Kano state by 4.00pm today.