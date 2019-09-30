Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of Mohammed Wakili, a retired Commissioner of Police in Kano State, as his Special Adviser on Security Matters, alongside five other aides.

According to a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the senior media aide to the Governor, Yahaya has also forwarded the names of 18 commissioners-designate to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

Misili said the further appointment of Abubakar Inuwa Tata as Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, and five other aides, was with immediate effect.