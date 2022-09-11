From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

After losing out in his earlier quest to run for the governorship election in 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, says he is currently consulting with his associates over the pressure on him to dump the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Despite our political differences, we remain best of friends with the PDP leadership in Katsina State,” Inuwa told the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Lado Danmarke, who visited the former SSG at the weekend.

According to Inuwa, “I am going to discuss with my allies to know the way forward and to also strike a deal to what is the way forward in moving our state forward and we will get back to you soon.

“We are friends because we all belong to one family and mentor, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, of blessed memory.

“I remember the cordial relationship we all had then in the PDP, there is none of such in any political party as when we were at the PDP and I enjoyed every bit of it.

“That also translates into why you are here today because of the strong relationship we have built over time.

“We should also pray for the peace of our dear state because of the situation we have found ourselves, we have to pray to God to rescue us from the ugly situation.”

Earlier, Lado told Inuwa that “we have come to woo and to appeal to you together with your supporters to return to the PDP where you belong and your former home considering what APC had done to you.

“We all know the pragmatic leadership you exhibited when you were in the PDP and we want you back to champion the desired developmental strides we want for Katsina State.

“Everyone knows that Dr Mustapha Inuwa belongs to the PDP but because of one thing or the other he left.”