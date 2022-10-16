From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The immediate past Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, alongside hundreds of his supporters on Sunday dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during a meeting with his supporters, Mustapha declared that, “since you said you would go to wherever I go, I present to you the PDP.”

According to him, “if that is okay with you, then it is where I will go with you but in case anyone among you feels otherwise, he or she can stay back, please.”

“I am ordering that all our campaign offices should be changed to PDP, our new party with immediate effect.”

Mustapha explained that prior to his dumping the APC, that he had discussions with the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, “we spent over 40 minutes on telephone even though he had called for us to meet but I could not make it.

“Many people, including past and serving Ministers, Governors among others also called me on the same issue and I told them I have no problem with anyone.”

Leadership of the Katsina PDP had earlier on September 10 visited Mustapha who was also an APC governorship aspirant, to woo him to return to the PDP.

Mustapha came second during the APC primaries, losing the position to Dr.Umar Dikko Radda.