From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The immediate past Head of Service (HoS),Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris has been declared as the winner and gubernatorial flag-bearer of People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Kebbi State.

Announcing the election results held at Unity Event Center, Sani Abacha bye-pass, Birnin Kebbi, the Returning Officer, Prof. Tukur Mohammed-Baba of Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUB), said Udu-Idris scored 70 votes to defeat his rival, Alhaji Sanni Garba-Tadurga, who trailed behind with 20 votes.

He said a total of 92 delegates were accredited but two votes were discovered to be invalid.

“By the powers conferred on me as the Returning Officer of this election and in line with the requirement of the law and the constitution of our great party,

I declare Abubakar udu Idris as the winner of this primary election having scored the highest number of votes,” he said.

The returning officer commended the delegates, party executive and stakeholders for exhibiting high level of maturity, discipline and decorum that culminated into a hitch-free primary election.

This, according to him, is a typical display of true internal democracy demonstrated by “the oldest political party in Nigeria, the PRP.”

The runner-up,Tadurga, who until his contest was the Chairman of the party in Kebbi State, instantly accepted defeat, congratulated the winner and promised to work for the success of the flag-bearer and the party in general.

“I want to make it categorically clear that I am a true Democrat and I have accepted the result of this election in good faith. I would like to use this medium to congratulate the winner and promise to work toward his success and success of our great party,” he pledged.

In his acceptance speech, the winner, Idris, appreciated the runner-up, delegates, party officials, stakeholders and other members of the party for finding him worthy to be the flag-bearer.

He promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected governor of Kebbi, assuring that no one would be left out in the course of running the affairs of the state.