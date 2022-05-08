From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Mustapha Audu, son of former Governor of Kogi State, Abubakar Audu, has declared his intention to jostle for the seat of Idah Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

He assured his Constituency of a responsible, responsive and transformational representation.

Audu, who declared at the weekend, unveiled his legislative agenda which include social welfare, education, empowerment, agriculture, security, among others geared towards ameliorating the pains of the people especially the downtrodden.

Audu while thanking the Royal fathers, party leaders, community leaders, and the community, assured of the providing that desired, robust, and quality representation for the People of Idah Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers.

He said: “I am glad that today is a reality in the journey of making sure that the pains and suffering of our people are ameliorated.

“Today, I am joining the race not just for the office but to ensure that the collective voice of our people in Idah Federal Constituency is well heard through which their hope for good governance via representation can be met at the grassroots.

“This aspiration isn’t about just to occupy the office but to identify with our people and see how best we can continue to provide the necessary leadership needed for them on a large scale towards ensuring that government continues to work for them.

“There is no call greater than a call to serve the people. After wide consultations with the critical stakeholders and the people at large with the much confidence reposed in me for the better and quality representation they want, I am obeying your calling for that representation you all hoped for, ” he said.

The height of the declaration was the commissioning of Audu’s invention of the first electric car in the county by the Attah of Igala, Alaji Matthew Opaluwa,

According to Audu,”it is another dream come through for me unveiling the first electric car in the country which will be produced in large quantity in solving the problem of carbon monoxide and other problems associated with Vehicle using Petrol and diesel as a viable alternative.”

The invention had earlier received the approval of the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbannaya onu with the granting of the Pioneer Status to EMVC, the first commercially viable Electric Vehicle Company in Nigeria.

Governor Yahaya Bello, represented by the commissioner for youth and sports, Musa Idris described Audu as an egghead, inventor, and great accomplished scientist whose impact will continue to remain indelible in the annals of the country with his electric car invention which is the first of its kind in the country.