From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Justice Samuel Omotunde Ilori, the 9th Chief Judge of Lagos State, who had a distinguished career in public service spanning over 30 years and comprising many roles, will be remembered for his pivotal role in introducing the use of technology in court proceedings in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari made the remark while extending his heartfelt condolences to the family on the passing of Justice Ilori.

The president said he joins the Lagos State Government, the Bar, and the National Judicial Council in mourning the eminent jurist, who started his career as a Pupil Counsel at the Federal Ministry of Justice in 1965 and later transferred his service to Lagos State, rising through the ranks before his appointment as Chief Judge in 1996.

The president added that the Nigerian judicial system is richer by the lifelong contributions of brilliant judges like Ilori.

President Buhari prayed that God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort family, friends and colleagues that mourn.

