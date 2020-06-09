Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, died in Makurdi, the Benue State, yesterday after an undisclosed protracted ailment.

His Personnal Assistant, Torkuma Uke disclosed that the social critic died at Federal Medical Center, Makurdi at the age of 82.

His third son, Sani, who spoke to newsmen at the Central Mosque, Makurdi during the lying in state and final prayer, said his father died around 2pm on Monday at the FMC, Makurdi and had to be buried according to Islamic injunction.

He explained that it was the wish of his late father to be buried same day anywhere he died.

Tsav at a point served as Federal Commissioner of Public Complaint Commission in Benue State for a term and was a die hard supporter of President Muhammad Buhari.

Former governor, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, in a statement described the late Tsav as a courageous and determined Police officer who stood on the path of truth adding that he was a man of his words.

He thanked God for the life of Tsav and said he was a fulfilled gentleman.