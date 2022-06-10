By Gabriel Dike

A day after securing the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has released his manifesto.

The former Lagos State governor promised to lead the country to a new era of economic prosperity with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 12 per cent annually, decentralise the police, create jobs, increase the education budget to 25 per cent and health to 10 per cent, put an end to incessant strikes by workers in tertiary institutions, secure and stabilise the country, increase electricity generation to 15,000 megawatts and ensure 24 hour power supply while also halting fuel subsidy.

This was contained in a document titled ‘My Vision for Nigeria’, signed by his Director of Media and Communication, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu said as president he would launch a new National Industrial Policy focused on special intervention to reinvigorate specific strategic industries.

He also said he would create six new Regional Economic Development Agencies, which would establish sub-regional industrial hubs to exploit each zone’s competitive advantage and optimise their potential for industrial growth.

The presidential aspirant also promised to formulate a new national policy on agriculture to boost food production.

He promised new commodity exchange boards, while also strengthening the one in Lagos to guarantee minimum pricing for agricultural products such as cotton, cocoa, rice, soya beans, corn, palm kernel, and groundnuts.

Tinubu also promised to “Build A New Nigeria (BANN)” by developing a National Infrastructure Plan, which would cover strategic roads, bridges, rail, water, power, seaports, and airports spanning the length and breadth of the country.

He said his administration would combine government funding, borrowing, public private partnership, private sector financing and concession to initiate a medium and long-term financial model for the BANN initiative.

“I will focus on stimulating jobs, which will be my top priority as President. I will get Nigeria to work by launching a major public works program, a significant and heavy investment in infrastructure, and value-adding manufacturing and agriculture.

“My administration will build an efficient, fast-growing, and well-diversified emerging economy with a real GDP growth averaging 12 per cent annually for the next four years, translating into millions of new jobs during this period…

“A vibrant and thriving democracy and a prosperous nation with a fast-growing industrial base, capable of producing the most basic needs of the people and exporting to other countries of the world. A country with a robust economy, where prosperity is broadly shared by all irrespective of class, region, and religion. A nation where its people enjoy all the basic needs, including a safe and secure environment, abundant food, affordable shelter, health care, and quality primary education for all. A nation founded on justice, peace, and prosperity for all.”

Tinubu said there would be no need for fuel subsidy because “supply will come from local refineries, and the forces of demand and supply will determine the price of petroleum products. My administration will establish a National Strategic Reserve for Petroleum Products to stabilise supply during unexpected shortages or surplus periods. This will eliminate any form of product shortages and prevent wild swings in prices.”

His administration, he said, would eradicate strikes by tertiary institution workers by encouraging the institutions to source for funds through grants and corporate sponsorships, with all the institutions granted financial autonomy.

The APC presidential candidate promised to increase the funding for health care in the annual budget to 10 per cent. According to him, the National Health Insurance Scheme would be relaunched to grant health insurance cover to most Nigerians.

