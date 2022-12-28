By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Former lawmaker representing Kosofe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Dayo Bush-Alebiosu has lost her wife, Mrs Yetunde Alebiosu (nee Sotomi).

The deceased who was an Assistant Director at the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, passed around 4 pm on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at a private hospital in Lagos at the age of 48.

The news of her death was made public in a statement signed by the family on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to the Almighty that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired wife and mother.” The statement reads.

She was born on September 13, 1974, to the family of late Brigadier General Folusho Sotomi.

Burial arrangements are yet to be announced.