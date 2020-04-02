Christopher Oji, Lagos

Chief Superintendent of Police Ngozi Braide has been appointed the head of the Inspector-General of Police’s (IGP) Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Lagos Annex.

The IGP, Mohammed Adamu, recently appointed Braide, who was the officer in charge of the X-Squad, Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos. With the latest posting, the former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer has become the first woman to hold the position.

Braide has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language from the Lagos State University. She joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Inspector and was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil Kano. In the course of her career, Braide has attended various courses in Nigeria and abroad, including a prosecution course at the Nigeria Police Detective College, Enugu; an international post-blast investigation at the Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms Academy, Atlanta, Georgia; and a psycho-traumatology, Debriefing and Diffusing course in Switzerland.

Marked for stellar achievements in her law enforcement career, she successfully participated in two United Nations Peacekeeping operations, one with UNMIK, Kosovo, where she served in various crime investigation units until she was appointed to head the Domestic Violence Unit in Kosovo, and in 2006 in Liberia, where she was appointed to head the finance unit of the United Nations Police in that country. As a dedicated officer, she earned a Commendation Award for devotion to duty and hard work.

Braide further honed her skills during a four-year stint with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), where she garnered experience in dealing with organised crime, as she was attached to INTERPOL’s Organised Crime Division (OCD). The posting was followed by her redeployment to Force Intelligence Bureau, FHQ Annex, Lagos, where she served for another four years before being posted to the Special Fraud Unit (SFU). While with SFU, she was attached to the Commercial Fraud Unit but later became a sectional head of the Oil and Gas Fraud Section.

She was on secondment with the IGP’s Monitoring Unit at Force Headquarters, Abuja, before her appointment as the first female Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State. This was the office and position she held from June 2012 till September 2014.

Thereafter, she was redeployed to Zone 2 Police Command, Lagos, as the zonal administration officer, after which she was posted back to the SFU in 2015 as the team manager of the Oil and Gas Fraud Section. She held that position till May 2019 when she was redeployed again to Zone 2 Command, where she became the officer in charge of the X-Squad, the position she held till her latest elevation to the post of officer in charge of IGP’s Monitoring Unit, Lagos.

During her time in the Public Relations department, she bagged more than 20 nominations and awards, such as the “Young Achievers Nigeria Award” (Police Spokesperson of the year 2012); “Junior Chambers International (JCI) Presidential Service Achievement Award 2013” (Outstanding Service to Humanity); “Titans of Tech Award – Pure Genius 2013” (Titans of Tech Most Influential Woman in ICT in Nigeria); “Igbo Leaders Nigeria Award of Excellence 2013” (Virtuous Woman of Substance); “City Pride Achiever’s Award, as the Most Outstanding Female Police Officer of the Year 2013”; Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) 2013 “Most Outstanding Female Police Public Relations Officer Award”; “Pan African Merit Award, December 2013” (Best Police Officer of the Year); CRAN Award West Africa Media Community Award 2019, as the most media-friendly police officer of the year; CMC Africa Most Outstanding Police Officer of the Year 2016; Life Matron, CMC Gladiator of Repute and Cornel Entertainment, CMC Africa Crime Buster of the Year 2017, among others.