By Gabriel Dike

A student activist in Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, and former Coordinator, Education Rights Campaign (ERC), Lagos State chapter, Nurudeen Alowonle has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in front of the Iba gate of the institution.

Alowonle, also known as Omomeewa on campus, was shot dead in the evening of Wednesday, August 18th, 2021, same day he appeared before the Students Disciplinary Panel for the umpteenth time.

In a statement signed by ERC Deputy National Coordinator, Ogunjimi Isaac and National Mobilization Officer, Michael Lenin, said Alowonle was shot dead while walking to take a bus with ERC staff adviser, Majekodunmi, who sustained gunshot injuries and is currently recovering in the hospital.

ERC said Alowonle took permission from work to appear before the panel with his lawyer, Nurudeen Yusuf, a former Students Union president but was asked to return in two weeks time.

The group revealed that the university management under the former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun instituted the case against him in October 2019.

“We hold that Alowonle would not have met his untimely death if he had not been hounded by the management of LASU which has subjected him to varying levels of victimization over the past three years because of his principled opposition to the management’s anti-student and anti-worker policies, ” ERC stated.

The ERC described him as a frontline student leader in LASU, former presidential candidate in the students union elections of 2019 but was rigged out.

The group disclosed that the incident is being presented by the police as robbery gone wrong, adding “we think it is too early to draw this conclusion.”

His lawyer, Nurudeen Yusuf, who accompanied him to the panel confirmed his death but said there are many unclear facts surrounding his death.

Yusuf told Saturday Sun that Alowonle will be buried today (Friday) at Atan Cemetery Yaba.

Investigations revealed that LASU management has refused to release his certificate after graduation in the 2019/2020 academic session and also refused to mobilize Alowonle, a former student in the Faculty of Education to the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).