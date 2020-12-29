From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Joan Amaechi Mrakpor, has allegedly beaten to coma, a 68-year-old grand mother, Mrs. Adaeke Odiaka, at her Ubulu-Uku homestead in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Mrakpor, who represented Aniocha/Oshimili constituency at the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is the present Director General of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency.

Local sources claimed that Mrakpor, in company of her younger brother and PDP chairmanship candidate for the March 6, 2021 council election, Jude Ugbah, and other aides allegedly stormed the resident of Mrs. Odiaka in search of her grandson, Nnamdi.

Nnamdi was said to have made an unfavorable post against Mrakpor in the social media, which allegedly warranted the search for him.

A source alleged: “She came with her aides unannounced but met Nnamdi’s absence, and they descended on the old woman, slapping her severally before she lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.”

The source further alleged that the incident prompted Ubulu-Uku youths to a stage protest with placards of various inscriptions.

However, Mrakpor, in a swift reaction, said the allegation was untrue, explaining that it was the handiwork of political enemies.

Mrakpor said: “It is the hand work of the enemy. You know that my brother just won chairmanship ticket of PDP for the local government. So, the blackmail has politically undertone.

“The picture was taken of her by the children after my supposed merciless beating that put her in coma. It’s like she woke up from the coma or took this picture and went back to coma. God almighty remains a righteous judge at His own time.”