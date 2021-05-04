From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former House of Representatives member for Idemili North and South, Charles Odedo, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to assist former CBN Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, realise his gubernatorial aspiration in Anambra State.

At an event held in his country home, Nnobi, in Idemili South LGA, Odedo said he had moved all his political structure and supporters in APC to APGA for Soludo.

He said he dumped APC for APGA because he believed in the person of Prof. Soludo, and that he was determined to help him succeed in his governorship aspiration.

He also inaugurated a multi-party support group, Udo ga-achi, targeted at galvanising support at the grassroots for the former CBN governor.

The event was attended by top government officials and party stalwarts, including Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu.

Soludo said he was grateful that a political heavyweight like Odedo had declared his support for his governorship aspiration, promising not to let Ndi Anambra down if given the opportunity to serve.