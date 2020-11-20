A former lawmaker, who represented Port Harcourt-2 federal constituency, and former Rivers State deputy speaker, Hon. Austin Opara, has said that it is the fundamental human right of Nigerians to agitate against the abuse of power by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), adding that Nigerians have been traumatized and unjustly killed, which led to the nationwide #EndSARS protest recently. He called on the Federal Government to consider the agitations, as silence will mean deliberate negligence.

“It is never out of place for citizens of a country to protest against injustice and undermining of their civic rights. A good government must have a listening ear for her citizens. Even though the aim of the protest is yet to be achieved, the fact is that the message has been sent across that Nigerians are now awoken to their civic rights.”

Highlighting the focus of the Rivers State government to protect life and property, and provide basic amenities in the state, Opara disclosed that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration has always had the interest of Rivers State at heart.

“I want to implore all Rivers people to support this administration with their prayers and goodwill. I also encourage Governor Wike to never relent in his remarkable achievements and contributions in the state,” he said.