Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lumumba Dah Adeh has donated relief materials to over 15,000 women and children who were displaced during the bloody attack in Jebbu Miango community of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He lamented that the attack took place few meters way from the 3rd Division of the Nigeria Army, leaving several persons death and scores injured yet, no arrest was made.

Hon. Adeh while presenting the Materials to the Bra Ngwe Irigwe, Rev. Ronku Aka, the paramount ruler of Irigwe ethnic nationality in Plateau State, sympathized with the families who lost their loved ones and called on the security agencies to be alive to their responsibility.

The ex-lawmaker whose house was burnt and household items carted away said the materials donated will ameliorate the suffering of the displaced persons.

“It is sad that these communities have been razed down and the people have been force to dessert their ancestral homes with consequent pains and pressure that has caused the people.

“The most unfortunate aspect of the saga is that, the herders sustained attack on these villages for four days without repel by security forces especially that the Jabbu Miango share fence with 3rd Amour Division of the Nigeria Army, were we have the GOC that doubles as the STF Commander.

“Most of these attacks were perceived, it is not as if we didn’t receive intelligence, even when you get information that the herders are coming, you make all contacts, there is no response and that is the most painful and that calls to the fact that whether we are parts of this nation where there is this selective response to crisis and attacks.

“There was looting and the looting is beyond what you can carry by hand and they have to deploy the use of vehicles and they pass through roads which are man by security officers. They burnt my house and went as low as carting away with television sets, chickens and other valuables in the house before setting it ablaze.”

The Bra Ngwe Irigwe, Rev. Ronku Aka expressed gratitude while receiving the materials and said the people have been living in pains since the ugly incident happened.

“My people are passing through hardship and difficulties, they are sleeping in under cool and sometimes under the rains.

“I solicit the support of government, both federal, state and at the local government level to come to the aid of these children and women. We are seriously under attack, we need help.” He said.

