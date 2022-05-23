From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Michael Diden alias Ejele, has clinched the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Delta South Senatorial District election.

Ejeje won a landslide against his opponents in the race at the Warri Township Stadium on Monday.

The former chairman of the Delta Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) polled 176 votes out of 272 eligible ad-hoc delegates accredited to participate in the party’s primary.

In the race with him was a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju, a finance expert, Chief Oghogho Ayodele Ithihiwa and one-time Speaker of the state assembly, Rt. Hon. Kent Omatsone.

Three of his archrivals in the race thronged a far distance behind with 48, 46 and 2 votes respectively.

Daily Sun reports that Ejele’s emergence is likely to trigger a fresh political alignment in the district ahead the 2023 general elections.

Pundits believe that Ejele’s emergence may cause political party’s realignment as many think he doesn’t have what it takes to represent the Delta south in the upper legislative chamber.

Ejele who was defeated during the 2019 party’s primary by incumbent senator, James Manager who is currently gunning for governorship position, would be squaring up with a former Delta Board of Internal Revenue’s boss, Joel Onowakpo-Thomas, a frontline APC aspirant who is expected to fly the APC flag and Niger Delta activist, Comrade Sunny Ofehe who just picked the senatorial form of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).