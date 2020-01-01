Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former representative of Anambra East and West in the House of Representative, Dr. Tony Nwoye, yesterday, distributed 600 motorcycles, sewing machines and engine-powered grinding machines to his kinsmen in Nsugbe community.

Nwoye also gave out cheques of N30,000 each to 200 persons from the constituency, which amounted to N6 million.

Nwoye said the gesture was part of his resolve to empower people and reduce unemployment in his constituency.

Nwoye, who contested the 2017 governorship under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he was disturbed by the sight of the poor and unemployed.

President-General of the community, Ikechukwu Nwalunor, commended him for his magnanimity saying by his works, he had endeared himself to the hearts of the people.

The leadership of the community also honoured some of their sons and daughters that have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavor, especially in the military, police, judiciary, and academia.