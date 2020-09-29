Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja



A former member of the House of Representatives, Sunday Karimi, has expressed concern over the deplorable state of Lokojo-Okene and the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba roads in Kogi State.



Karimi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement, said the roads have become a nightmare to motorists plying commutting through Kogi State to other parts of the country.



The former lawmaker urged the federal government to concession the roads to ensure their proper reconstruction and maintenance.



According to him, “travellers to the East, South-South, West and even to the Northern part of Nigeria, who make use of the roads, are now faced with spending quality man-hour on the road; which usually lead to total lockdown on a daily basis that stretches into hours and sometimes a whole day. The Federal Government needs to do something urgently



“On the average and from my personal experience, travellers now spend between seven hours on the road for a journey not more than an hour, due to the embarrassing traffic caused by heavy duty trucks packed on the Lokoia Kabba road in a bid to conduct their haulage business and at the detriment of the generality of the public who are greatly inconvenienced”.



Karimi also charged the management of the Dangote Cement Factory to immediately come up with measures to ameliorate the suffering of the people, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).