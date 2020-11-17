Judex Okoro, Calabar

Kidnapping has continued to thrive in Cross River State as five persons, including wife of former House of Represe Representatives, Eno Patrick Orok, a journalist’s husband, Mr Ani Oku Ita, and three others have been abducted in the state in the last four days.

Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that one Lady Bassey was kidnapped last Friday in the evening at White House, Calabar South, and Mr Okon Essien was abducted same day about 8pm in his residence at Edim Otop Crescent in Calabar Municipality.

It was further learnt that on the same night, November 13, 2020, Mr Benbella Itata was kidnapped at Mayne Avenue, opposite Government School, Atu Street, in Calabar South. Family sources said the hoodlums went away with his new jeep.

The kidnappers again struck on Sunday, November 15, 2020 about 8pm at Academy Street in Calabar South and whisked away Mr. Ani Oku Ita.

Ani is a director in the Cross River State Civil Service and married to Affiong Ani, a journalist with the ministry of information.

Family sources revealed that the hoodlums stormed Ani’s residence while he was trying to park his car and bundled him into his car and zoomed off. His car was later found at Ewa Ekeng Street, Henshaw town, Calabar.

At Akamkpa Local Government Area, the story is the same as gun-trotting men invaded the residence of Orok and abducted the wife, Eno.

According to one of the daughters, she said her mother was whisked away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from their home at Uyanga in Akamkpa by six masked gunmen and are yet to call the family.

Reacting, police public relations officer in the state, Irene Ugbe, said: “We are not clairvoyants; we need information from the people. We can serve the people better when they give timely information instead of confiding in the hoodlums and resorting to paying ransom. We have the capacity to do the job well but we need the support of the people.”