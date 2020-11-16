Judex Okoro, Calabar

Kidnapping business has continued to boom in Cross River as five persons including wife of former House of Represe Representatives, Eno Patrick Orok, journalist’s husband, Mr Ani Oku Ita, and three others have been abducted in Cross River in the last four days.

Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that while one Lady Bassey, was kidnapped on Friday, last week in the evening at White House, Calabar South, one Mr Okon Essien was abducted same day about 8:00pm at his residence at Edim Otop Crescent in Calabar Municipality.

It was further learnt that on the same Friday night, November 13, 2020, one Mr Benbella Itata was kidnapped at Mayne Avenue, opposite Government School Atu street in Calabar South.

Family sources said the hoodlums carried his new 4 Runner Jeep with registration number along.

The kidnappers again struck on Sunday, November 15, 2020 about 8:00pm at Academy Street in Calabar South and whisked away Mr. Ani Oku Ita.

Ani is a director in the Cross River state civil service and and married to Mrs Affiong Ani, a journalist with ministry of information

Family sources revealed that the hoodlums stormed Ani’s residemce while he was trying to park his car and bundled him into his car and zoomed off.

His car was later found at Ewa Ekeng street, Henshaw town community, Calabar.

At Akamkpa local government area, the story is the same as gun-trotting men invaded the residence of a former House of Representatives member in Cross River, Patrick Orok Agbor, and abducted the wife, Eno Patrick Orok.

According to one of the daughters, she said her mother was whisked away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from their home at Uyanga in Akamkpa by six masked gunmen and are yet to call the family.

Reacting, the Cross River Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbe, said most of the kidnap cases are not reported to the command and called on the residents to at least trust the security agents and avail then with useful information.

Irene said :” We need more operational vehicles to perform optimally ,we are already doing all that we can and we have been working assiduously to make sure life and property are protected.

“We want the people to trust us and support us by giving us vital information when incidents like this happens , we are not clairvoyants ,we need information from the people .

“We can serve the people better when they give timely information instead of confiding in the hoodlums and resorting to paying ransom. We have the capacity to do the job well but we need the support of the people ,” she stated.