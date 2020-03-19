Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former caretaker chairman of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Leke Adekoya, has emerged the Bejeroku-elect of Oke-Agbo town, Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North LG.

Adekoya, who is from Ugbonla Family of Okemoro Ruling House, emerged the 6th Bejeroku on Thursday, during a selection process held at Baba Ijo Hall in Oke-Agbo town under the supervision of local government officials.

The stool became vacant following the demise of the 5th Bejeroku, Oba Olaoye Abbas in 2019.

The vacant stool was jostled for by seven contestants from different families within the ruling family.

Five of the candidates, however, stepped down from the race for Adekoya, leaving the race between the eventual winner and Sikirulahi Olajide Braimoh,

After the election carried out by nine accredited kingmakers, Adekoya defeated his main challenger, Braimoh, by polling nine votes having been voted for unanimously by the kingmakers.

Declaring Adekoya as the winner and the Bejeroku-elect of Oke-Agbo, the Secretary of the Caretaker Transition Committee of Ijebu North Local Government, Abeeblahi Adedayo Sanwo, said the selection and election followed due process.

He said the name of the winner would be transmitted to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for ratification and approval.

Addressing the gathering after his emergence, Adekoya promised to pursue programmes that will promote the development of Oke-Agbo town, when he eventually ascends the throne.

He specifically said he would establish Oke Agbo Development Board and work to improve the security of the town, declaring his total support for Amotekun.

Adekoya, who expressed his satisfaction over the conduct of the selection process and election, also urged his co-contestants and indigenes to join him in moving the town to greater heights.