Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former caretaker chairman of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Leke Adekoya, has emerged the Bejeroku-elect of Oke-Agbo town, Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North council.

Adekoya, who is from Ugbonla Family of Okemoro Ruling House, emerged the sixth Bejeroku yesterday, during a selection process at Baba Ijo Hall in Oke-Agbo town under the supervision of local government officials.

The stool became vacant following the death of the fifth Bejeroku, Oba Olaoye Abbas in 2019.

Seven princes from different families within the ruling family contested the vacant stool while five of the candidates stepped down for Adekoya, leaving the race between him and Sikirulahi Olajide Braimoh.