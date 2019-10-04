Chukwudi Nweje

The Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASEGON) has said the best way to address security challenges is to convene a national security summit where all the 774 local government areas in Nigeria would participate.

The association said this when it National President, Mr. Albert Asipa, led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the City Offices of The Sun Publishing Limited in Ikeja, Lagos.

Asipa said representatives from the 774 councils need to hold a round table to aggregate opinions on how to keep Nigeria safe.

“All the incumbent local government area chairmen, former chairmen, former and sitting governors, former and sitting Inspectors General of Police and other security chiefs should be invited to the summit. The presence of the grassroots is necessary because they know better what is happening in their areas,” Asipa said.

He said community policing already being considered by the Federal Government, though commendable, will not serve the same purpose as the national security summit.

“When we are at that summit, all the 774 local government areas will come with their own idea, the traditional rulers will come with their idea and we will aggregate it and pass to the Federal Government, which will then pass it to the National Assembly for the necessary legislative procedure to pass it into law.”